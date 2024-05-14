CNN’s Sam Feist Named CEO of C-SPAN

WASHINGTON, D.C.—C-SPAN has announced that longtime CNN executive Sam Feist will be the nonprofit public affairs network's next CEO.

Feist will be only the third CEO in the network's 45-year history, succeeding co-CEOs Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain, who have served in this role since 2012, and founding CEO Brian Lamb, who remains on the cable network's board of directors.

In announcing the appointment, C-SPAN highlighted Feist's background as an editorial leader and a digital and television innovator with deep relationships throughout the Washington media and politics community.

As senior vice president and Washington bureau chief, Feist currently heads CNN’s DC bureau which includes the network's largest newsgathering operation. He also leads the digital and editorial transformation of CNN en Español, CNN’s Spanish-language network.

Feist graduated from Vanderbilt University and later earned a law degree from Georgetown University. He is an active member of the DC Bar.

C-SPAN chairman Pat Esser, retired Cox Communications CEO, describes Feist as "an outstanding leader who is trusted and respected by both sides of the aisle and who has a deep respect for C-SPAN's nonpartisan mission."

“Our democracy needs C-SPAN now more than ever,” said Feist. “I look forward to working with C-SPAN’s extraordinary and dedicated team to expand the network’s reach and meet new audiences where they are.”

“C-SPAN is an American treasure and I could not be more excited to lead this essential institution,” added Feist.

Earlier this year, Lamb, Kennedy, Swain, and Esser formed a search committee on behalf of the network's board. Ann Carlsen of Carlsen Resources conducted a robust search, vetting nearly a hundred candidates for this position. In addition to executive management experience in media, the network wanted someone who would preserve C-SPAN's nonpartisan mission while also finding new distribution and funding opportunities as linear cable distribution declines.

Kennedy and Swain had this to say about Sam Feist's selection: "Out of a small group of excellent finalists, Sam Feist stood out for his deep respect for C-SPAN, his leadership skills, his knowledge of Washington, and his digital transformation bona fides. We are confident that we are leaving C-SPAN in good hands."

Feist will remain at CNN through the end of June to assist with his transition there. He begins his CEO duties at C-SPAN in late summer. Rob Kennedy steps down on May 17; Swain will continue as sole CEO until Feist takes over.

C-SPAN, a nonprofit cooperative founded by the cable industry in 1979, is its premier public service, whose primary mission is to connect the public with their national government. It operates 3 television networks available in 50 million cable and satellite households, an FM radio station in Washington DC, and numerous digital offerings. Its archives contain nearly 300,000 hours of contemporary public affairs programming.