Mediaproxy Names Heartland Video Systems Exclusive U.S. TV Market Partner

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy has named Heartland Video Systems as its exclusive partner for the television business in the United States.

The Plymouth, Wisc., -based systems integrator will represent the company’s full range of technologies, including LogServer and Monwall as well as offer them as part of I installation portfolio.

"HVS has an enviable record in U.S. broadcast technology as a systems integrator and trusted supplier. HVS established its reputation in the market and now Dan Whealy is taking the company into the future. We recognized this expertise and knowledge, which makes HVS the ideal partner for us in a vibrant and rapidly developing market,” said Mediaproxy CEO Erik Otto.

Founded in 1997, HVS has established itself as a specialist in NextGen TV with over 60 ATSC 3.0 installations to its credit. In addition to system integration, HVS offers consulting and engineering support services, while also partnering with leading broadcast technology brands and suppliers.

In July 2025, Dan Whealy purchased the company, and it will remain a family-owned business.

Mediaproxy has become the leading developer of compliance and logging systems to major broadcasters and playout facilities. The company's flagship product is the LogServer monitoring platform, which can work with all current terrestrial broadcasting and streaming formats, including ATSC 1.0 MPEG-2 based HD and SD, and ATSC 3.0 NextGen TV 4K/HDR. Mediaproxy's Monwall multiviewer was recently expanded with the introduction of the Monwall Server, which gives capability for producing streams in a variety of low-latency formats and generating mosaics for multi-screen display.

"We are proud to enter into a strategic partnership with Mediaproxy and further the adoption of their innovative solutions throughout the United States television broadcast market," said HVS president Dan Whealy. "Having previously been a customer of Mediaproxy in my role as a broadcast executive, I have seen firsthand the operational value their technology delivers. As broadcasters navigate the increasing complexity of supporting both ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 services alongside streaming and multi-platform distribution, trusted monitoring and compliance tools are more important than ever.”

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