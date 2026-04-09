FOR-A Buys Tamura Corp. Information Equipment Business

TOKYO—FOR-A inked a deal April 8 to acquire all shares of Tamu Radiance, a new company that is a spin-off of Tamura Corp.’s Information Equipment Business, and the Aizu Tamura Corp. manufacturing arm. The effective date of acquisition is Oct. 1.

FOR-A plans to integrate its video technology with the acoustic and wireless intercom technology of Tamura Corp., which historically has sold into the broadcast and public venue infrastructure markets.

Consolidating development, manufacturing and sales resources in a single entity will enable technology integration that moves beyond simply manufacturing solutions leveraging existing assets to merge the strengths of FOR-A’s video and Tamura’s audio and wireless technology, FOR-A said.

The new company will remain in Tokyo, and the head office of the Aizu Tamura manufacturing arm will remain in Fukushima Prefecture.

See For-A at 2026 NAB Show booths W220-221.

More information is available on the For-A website .