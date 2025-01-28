Fabric x Xytech Rebrands as Fabric
Company is building towards an integrated media operations platform; standardizing media workflows through a suite of products
LOS ANGELES—Fabric x Xytech, the combined entity formed by the August 2024 merger of Xytech Systems and Fabric, announced today that it has rebranded as Fabric.
Under the Fabric brand, the company said, it has “combined the strengths of their industry-leading software to deliver a suite of solutions designed to meet the demands of studios, sports leagues, distributors, broadcasters, live events and other organizations in the media and entertainment ecosystem. Fabric's comprehensive solutions unify media operations, enrich data, and enable teams to deliver exceptional content experiences worldwide.”
“By merging Fabric and Xytech, we are building a team of passionate, knowledgeable experts and leveraging decades of experience to address the unique challenges of the media industry,” Fabric CEO Rob Delf said. “Our vision is centered on data-driven and integrated media operations—a future where insights, reporting and operational excellence are seamlessly woven into everyday processes, Fabric’s forward-looking approach is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enable the automation of repetitive tasks and equipping decision-makers with actionable intelligence. These tools not only add value where it matters most but also foster operational excellence that helps organizations adapt to the fast-changing demands of the industry.”
Fabric is led by a management team of media and entertainment technology industry experts consisting of Kira Baca (formerly of Rightsline) as chief revenue officer, Tuncay Pervaz (formerly of Warner Bros. Discovery) as chief operating officer, Ryan McKeague (formerly of Amazon Web Services) as chief technology officer, John Towers (formerly of Sony) as chief financial officer and Rob Delf (formerly of Rightsline) as CEO.
