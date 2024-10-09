Report: Ads on Spanish-Language Networks Outperform English-Language TV

Spanish-language networks are a powerful vehicle for connecting with Hispanic audiences, according to a new report from EDO.

NEW YORK—EDO has unveiled a report showing ads in the Spanish-language media environment outperformed those on English-language TV by 31% in the past year—a 24% increase over the previous period.

EDO measures ad effectiveness through granular TV outcomes data such as site visits and search activity—a proven predictor of future sales. The study also highlighted how brands like Walmart, Target, Chevrolet and Miller Lite engage Hispanic audiences through culturally relevant TV campaigns, EDO said.

“Effective engagement with Hispanic consumers enhances authentic, culturally relevant campaigns,” Laura Grover, senior vice president, head of client solutions at EDO, said. “Spanish-language networks are far more than a niche; they are a powerful avenue for brands to authentically connect with Hispanic audiences. By investing in Spanish-language media, advertisers can tap into the vibrancy of this growing demographic, unlocking opportunities for meaningful connections and business success.”

The researchers described the key takeaways from EDO’s “Spanish-Language TV Outcomes Report” as follows:

Ads on Spanish-Language TV (SLTV) Are Highly Effective. Ads on Spanish-language networks have been 31% more effective than those on English-language TV over the past year. Further, ads in Spanish were 24% more likely to generate consumer engagement over the prior period.

The full report is available at edo.com/SLTV.