Volicon Observer 7.1 to make European debut at IBC

Volicon's Observer 7.1 TS MPEG transport stream logging and monitoring system will make its European debut at IBC2013.

Enhanced to accommodate an even broader array of inputs, the Observer line offers support for ASI, QAM, 8-VSB, DVB-T/T2 and DVB-T MPEG TS interfaces. Available on all Observer TS systems — including Enterprise, Pro and Scout systems — the new interface simplifies deployment and configuration for receiving off-air channels.

In addition to the Observer 7.1, Volicon will feature extended capabilities of Observer Mobile, which gives users access to content anywhere, anytime through an iPad or iPhone, as well as expandable Observer TS systems that are designed to provide a clear path for cost-effective growth of a facility's monitoring systems.

Modules that Volicon will spotlight include Loudness Monitoring, Digital Program Insertion Monitoring and a Reporter module. Likewise, Volicon will show its Clientless GUI, which enables operation of the Observer system without requiring the installation of a local player.