Mosart to unveil Mosart Newscast Automation 3.4 at IBC2013

Mosart will unveil version 3.4 of its Mosart Newscast Automation at IBC2013, Sept. 13-17, in Amsterdam.

With Mosart Newscast Automation 3.4, users can assign more advanced content sequences to shortcuts. Further functionality allows users to send such content directly to the studio walls.

Mosart also has enhanced the drivers for CasperCG and ORAD graphics, as well as Studer audio (now using EmBER). The automation system also now supports an unlimited number of video server channels. On the newsroom side, enhancements include support for Mosart commands in foreign MOS items and the ability to select the iNEWS interface as FTP or MOS.