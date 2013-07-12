Cobham Broadcast to feature SOLO7 Nano TX transmitter

At IBC2013, Cobham Broadcast will feature its small, wireless HD COFDM camera transmitter.

The SOLO7 Nano TX transmiter, a matchbox-size addition to the SOLO range, provides vital transmission stability for HD images. With latency as low as 15ms, SOLO7 Nano TX enables wireless and wired cameras to perform as a single unit to capture and transmit details at events of any size, therefore enabling viewers to experience news, entertainment and drama from vantage points never before possible. An SD version of the Nano TX is also available.

Cobham also will feature an HD MPEG-4 IP encoder that not only gives camera operators the ability to establish bi-directional connectivity, but also the ability to encode and transmit live broadcast-quality HD video from anywhere that has broadband access. The encoder can easily be connected to virtually any camera and includes balanced audio inputs with integral broadcast-standard IFB talkback.

Additionally, Cobham will show its MediaMesh rapid set-up field newsroom unit, which enables users to instantly set up a live broadcast-quality transmission on-the-fly. Included in a single, lightweight case is the ability to establish a transmission path for live two ways; remote camera controls, high-quality file transfer capabilities; and the ability to establish a high-capacity Internet connection with access to base newsroom computers and mobile phones. MediaMesh can also take advantage fo the growing availability of Ka-band satellite uplinks.

