LYNX Technik adds embedders/de-embedders to its Series 5000 family at NAB 2013

LYNX Technik showed additions to its Series 5000 family of embedders at NAB 2013. Each of the six new modules can function as an embedder or a de-embedder, or be configured to function as a combination of both. They are all multi-format, multi-standard and auto-detecting, with support for SDI video formats up to 3Gb/s. Solutions are provided to support both analog and AES audio. All of the new modules use state-of-the-art FPGA technology and proprietary signal processing cores.

Audio processing features are extensive. All external audio, plus all embedded audio present on the SDI input, is passed into an audio processing stage. This includes adjustable delay up to 10 seconds, gain, phase invert, mute and selectable mono mix-down functions. The processed audio is then passed into output crossbars for external audio and embedder mapping, which includes full audio shuffling and channel-swap capability. Dolby E synchronizers are included in some modules to automatically maintain the critical guard-band alignment without the need to decode the audio.