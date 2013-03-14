SSL introduces V4 Software for C10 HD console

Solid State Logic introduced new V4 Software for its C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console at the 2013 NAB Show.

The new V4 software includes a range of features and options that expands the capability of the C10. Highlights of the V4 upgrade include Function Key Macros, a feature that reduces the number of physical actions required to achieve specific tasks by allowing multiple two-state console switching functions to be grouped as a Macro and then activated via soft keys, GPIs and fader functions.

The new software also includes HyperRoute, which makes the SSL routing system even better. The C10 routing system uniquely allows operators to use a versatile source and destination group-based approach with operation from the actual control surface, rather than a separate computer. HyperRoute introduces an additional destination-based routing structure, which has the benefit of displaying destination source assignments without having to re-navigate through the source-destination path.