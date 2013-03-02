Pixelmetrix expands its portfolio of analytics for television

Pixelmetrix is gearing up for NAB 2013 with new launches under its portfolio of OTT QoS/QoE, video quality, compliance logging and media monitoring tools.

Highlights from the demo line up, at booth SU4302, include the introduction of its new DVStor2 Consolidator and Pelican-HD Video Encoder. Joining these new arrivals are the OTT Media Grinder (OMG) with Service Quality Analytics, Multi-Channel Video and Audio Quality Monitoring Systems, Network Management Systems and a host of monitoring tools offering broadcast intelligence to TV broadcasters and telcos worldwide.

The DVStor2 Consolidator is a straightforward Web application that summarizes the status of up to 20 DVStors on a single, integrated dashboard. The highly flexible DVStor2 platform is perfect for economical playout and time delay, using MPEG transport streams.

Also new for NAB, the Pelican-HD Video Encoder supports HD-SDI video with embedded audio, mini-XLR with balanced audio, up to 1080p video resolution, including MPEG-2 and H.264 formats.

Operators hunting for video quality analyzers will be in for a treat with the debut of advanced Multi-channel Monitoring Systems for video filing and master control with No Reference and Full Reference quality assessment, lip sync and remote monitoring. Ideal for IPTV/CATV monitoring, a low-cost, space-saving model is also available, featuring block error detection, split screen output, error alert and more.