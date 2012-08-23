T-VIPS to introduce CP524 TS adapter

T-VIPS will launch the CP524 TS adapter, which supports multi-stream (any input to any output), remultiplexing and flexible format conversion at IBC2012.

The CP524 meets the requirements of operators and service providers for flexible repacking and delivery of content for multiple end points. The CP524’s filtering and remultiplexing features enable operators to save bandwidth.

The variety of network infrastructures used in the broadcast industry today has led to increasing demand for network adaption and conversion between formats and interfaces. The CP524 solves these issues, for up to four transport streams, by offering powerful network adaption between ASI, IP, SONET/SDH and SMPTE 310.

In addition to providing conversion between interfaces, the CP524 provides powerful TS processing capabilities that are easy to use and configure.

See T-VIPS at IBC2012 Stand 1.B71.