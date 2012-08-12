Sencore to feature new receiver/decoders

At IBC2012, Sencore will make the European debut of its MRD 5800, a new receiver/decoder optimized for today's contribution environment, as well as the MRD 4400, an SD decoder that can be upgraded to HD via a software license.

TheMRD 5800 receiver/decoder decodes any of the high-quality video contribution feeds, including 4:2:2 H.264 or MPEG-2 video, at 8- or 10-bit depth. The MRD 5800 also will decode and output full HD 1080p60 video as 3G-SDI, giving operators confidence their system will be future-proof.

The new MRD 4400 receiver/decoder decodes MPEG-2 or H.264, along with up to four audio services. The increased audio handling capability allows distributors to meet descriptive video requirements, while continuing to support surround or alternate language services. The MRD 4400 supports satellite, ASI and IP inputs.

See Sencore at IBC2012 Stand 1.F56.