New Web-based SGL FlashNet interface simplifies workflow

At IBC2012, SGL will show its Web-based interface for its flagship SGL FlashNet archive system for the first time in Europe.

Users of FlashNet now have a number of additional features that simplify workflow procedures and enhance usability of the system. The new user interface allows broadcasters and content owners to archive and restore material easily for smaller projects that fall outside the sphere of the controlling MAM or automation systems.

Using the new FlashNet GUI, users can bundle material as required, before archiving to any configured FlashNet disk or tape group. Users can also archive and restore Avid content for non-Interplay shared environments.

SGL will also make the European debut of its new FlashBrowse 3 client-based Web tool, which further enhances and simplifies the archive workflow.

See SGL FlashNet at IBC2912 Stand 7.J15A.