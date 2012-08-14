T-VIPS to unveil TNS460 HD/SD-SDI monitor

T-VIPS will launch its TNS460 HD/SD-SDI monitor, a new addition to the company’s nSure product line at IBC2012.

The TNS460 delivers efficient, continuous monitoring of HD and SD-SDI signals. It provides central head-end input monitoring and is well-suited for monitoring at handover points where signals can be delivered from one party to another, a scenario that is increasingly common in today’s complex network infrastructures.

The TNS460 provides the data to monitor SLA adherence and also offers standalone monitoring for temporary contribution links, such as services delivered for a one-off sporting event. T-VIPS also will introduce its CP524 TS Adapter, which supports multi-stream (any input to any output), remultiplexing and flexible format conversion.

See T-VIPS at IBC2012 Stand 1.B71.