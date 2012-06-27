China’s Fujian Media Group Invests in J��nger Audio For Loudness Control

As part of a series of recent significant sales in the region, German dynamics processing manufacturer Jünger Audio has sold 22 of its B46 four-channel digital dynamics processors to the Fujian Media Group, located in Fu Zhou City in China’s Fujian Province. The B46 units use Jünger Audio’s proprietary LEVEL MAGIC™ adaptive control algorithm, which is now being used to control loudness levels across the Fujian Media Group’s extensive range of broadcast output.

”Jünger Audio’s B46 units have significantly solved the problem of our audio loudness levels jumping up and down and this means we can now give our , audiences a more comfortable and enjoyable viewing experience,” comments Mr Bian Desen, Senior Engineer at the Fujian Media Group. “More importantly, these units also ensure our transmission signal always meet technical regulations.”

Although there are no fixed rules in the region regarding audio loudness, many broadcasters are choosing to adopt the ITU 1770 and EBU R128 standards. As Jünger Audio’s audio loudness systems support all known loudness standards including ITU, EBU and ATSC, they are ideally suited to the task.

The Fujian Media Group has been a Jünger Audio customer since 2006, and Mr Desen says the new units are up to the high standards he has come to expect from Jünger Audio.

“The boxes have provided high standard specification with very reliable performances to complement our 24/7 daily workload requirement,” he says.

He is also a confirmed fan of several features of the units, stating: "I like the Bypass Button on the front panel, which provides a very user-friendly operation. The Power Failure Bypass is also very important and a must-have feature for our operation. All the settings can be done on the front panel, which makes these units easy and convenient to use, and the LED indicators are very straight and clear, making our work even easier."

Jünger Audio’s CEO Peter Pörs says: “Loudness is truly a global problem and no television audiences, whether they be in a province in China, a State in the USA, or anywhere in-between, likes to experience sudden changes in their audio. Broadcasters appreciate that LEVEL MAGIC™ can adjust the audio level from any source at any time, reliably, day in, day out, across their entire operation. As a result it is already becoming the leading algorithm for the task in Europe, and we're seeing the same thing starting to happen in the Far East as well."

Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ algorithm is based on a simultaneous combination of an AGC, a Transient Processor for fast changes and a “look ahead” Peak Limiter for continuous unattended control of any programme material, regardless of its original source. Capable of using any kind of I/O (Analog and Digital) sources, as well as SDI, HD/SDI, Dolby 5.1 and all its related metadata, LEVEL MAGIC™ is available in a variety of configurations to suit different applications.

About Jünger Audio

Established in Berlin in 1990, Jünger Audio specialises in the design and manufacture of high-quality digital audio dynamics processors. It has developed a unique range of digital processors that are designed to meet the demands of the professional audio market. All of its products are easy to operate and are developed and manufactured in-house, ensuring that the highest standards are maintained throughout. Its customers include many of the world’s top radio and TV broadcasters, IPTV providers, music recording studios and audio post production facilities. www.junger-audio.com