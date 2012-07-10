NVerzion to Demonstrate Automation Advancements at Texas Association of Broadcasters Trade Show

SALT LAKE CITY -- July 10, 2012 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the 59th annual Texas Association of Broadcasters (TAB) convention and trade show, the nation's largest state broadcast association convention. NVerzion will showcase its Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) and NControl Lite automation platforms, both designed to streamline a broadcaster's file-based operation. The TAB2012 convention takes place Aug. 8-9 at the Renaissance Hotel in Austin, Texas.

At TAB2012, NVerzion will demonstrate CLASS, a flexible and scalable automation platform that offers an alternative to station-in-a-box systems by providing redundancy and guaranteed integration with existing technology. Rather than replace existing equipment, NVerzion's CLASS uses software systems and controls to integrate a broadcaster's legacy hardware and software systems into a unified platform. Ideal for stations with four or more channels, the system can easily be scaled up to accommodate hundreds of channels. CLASS provides systemwide control for ingest, traffic, graphics, and playout, and is interoperable with all manufacturers and common traffic systems, making it a comprehensive platform that delivers continuous, reliable operation.

NVerzion will also highlight NControl Lite, a highly scalable and extensible hardware and software automation platform that can be customized based on a broadcaster's specific requirements. Ideal for small- and mid-sized stations, NControl Lite maximizes efficiencies so that a broadcaster can quickly get a channel on air. The NControl Lite hardware package features an industrial rack-mount PC that starts with four of NVerzion's Ethernet Machine Control (EMC) serial connections, which can be used to control up to four video devices seamlessly, such as VTRs, video server ports, or other equipment. In addition, the platform comes with a variety of software applications, including NVerzion's NGest professional dubbing and recording application, NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming, NControl transmission playlist, NBase SQL media database manager, and NView media database viewer. Users can add other complementary capabilities, such as centralcasting, dish control, and asset management for end-to-end control of the broadcast channel, and most importantly can be expanded for additional channel control.

The NVerzion products will be on display at TAB2012, booth 104. More information on NVerzion and its products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

For more than 20 years, NVerzion has been providing cutting-edge tools to make digital broadcasting and television station automation more efficient and cost effective. NVerzion software solutions deliver the latest advancements in broadcast technology to automate the control of the equipment chain in the entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content. The company's products are designed for simple intuitive operation, taking the guesswork out of system implementation, and all NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

ENDS