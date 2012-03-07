Bruce Rosenblum, Ben Silverman to speak at 2012 NAB Show

Bruce Rosenblum, president of Warner Bros. Television Group and newly installed chairman/CEO of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, and Ben Silverman, founder and chairman of multimedia studio Electus, will speak at the upcoming 2012 NAB Show, April 14-19 in Las Vegas, NV. Rosenblum will speak during the April 17 Super Session from noon until 1 p.m. Silverman will deliver the keynote address to the Disruptive Media Conference on April 17 from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

A 25-year veteran of Warner Bros., Rosenblum was named president of the Warner Bros. Television Group (WBTVG) in 2005, where he oversees worldwide production (network, cable, syndication and animation), as well as traditional and digital distribution and broadcasting.

WBTVG, which has been the leading supplier to the broadcast networks for 18 out of the last 21 years, is producing nearly 50 series, including "Two and a Half Men," "The Big Bang Theory," "The Mentalist," "The Closer," "The Voice" and "Ellen." In fact, WBTVG is the only studio producing series for each of the five broadcast networks.

WBTVG is responsible for worldwide distribution to all current and emerging platforms and is strategically developing new business models for the evolving television landscape. An architect of the CBS joint venture forming The CW, Rosenblum also oversees the interest of Warner Bros. in the network.

Silverman is the founder and chairman of multimedia studio Electus, which unites producers, creators, advertisers and distributors under one roof to produce all forms of content for distribution across a variety of platforms around the world.

Silverman is executive producer of the Emmy Award-winning NBC comedy "The Office" and the Golden Globe-winning comedy "Ugly Betty." He also is co-creator and executive producer of the reality show "The Biggest Loser" for NBC and executive producer for the series "The Tudors" on Showtime.

Prior to launching the new media venture with IAC, Silverman served as co-chairman, NBC Entertainment and Universal Media Studios. Responsible for directing the efforts of NBC Universal's television operations, Silverman oversaw "30 Rock," "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live," "The Biggest Loser," "Celebrity Apprentice" and "The Office." Before NBC, Silverman launched Reveille, a production and distribution company focusing on exploiting worldwide intellectual property rights through scripted and alternative television formats.