GLOBALSTOR AND ASSIMILATE PARTNER FOR SHOW-STOPPING DEMOS AT IBC 2010

Companies to Exhibit Full Stereoscopic, Compositing, and DI/Finishing Workflows

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 ― Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers, is pleased to announce that ASSIMILATE™ has chosen the company’s brand new ExtremeStor Transport, its ExtremeStor-4K SSD and its ExtremeStor-DI workstations to showcase its state-of-the-art SCRATCH® Digital Finishing Solution in four major demonstrations on the show floor at IBC 2010 (ASSIMILATE Stand 7.K01). The demos will feature complete ASSIMILATE SCRATCH workflows for stereoscopic 3D, advanced finishing and compositing, Digital Intermediate (DI) and finishing, as well as on-set capabilities and the first 3D remote-review network over the internet for real-time review of 3D files among clients, directors, DPs and post artists anywhere in the world.

“IBC provides the perfect venue for us to demonstrate to the industry how our real-time SCRATCH 3D data workflow and finishing tools will empower creative professionals to create high-quality imagery projects on a restricted budget," says Jeff Edson, CEO of ASSIMILATE. “Globalstor provides the ideal hardware solutions for us to do so, as its range of products is optimized for real-time color grading, finishing, and playback of the high-resolution files required by 3D post. We’re confident that in partnering with Globalstor our users will be able to achieve the high-visual impact they’re seeking.”

Finishing and Digital Intermediate Workflow Demonstration

The on-site demonstrations include a complete Finishing and Digital Intermediate workflow using the full version of SCRATCH software running on an ExtremeStor 4K SSD system. The high performance, optimized graphics capability, and reliability of this workstation make it ideal for SCRATCH real-time data workflows in 3D, RED MX and beyond, RED MX-3D, ALEXA ARRIRAW, HD/SD, film, DPX, AVID MXF, or any mix of formats.

Stereo 3D Finishing Workflow Demonstration

ASSIMILATE will also be showing the SCRATCH stereo 3D finishing workflow on an ExtremeStor 4K SSD system. This will be connected to a stereo display to show a live, interactive stereo workflow with real-time conform, color grading, finishing, and playback directly to a 3D monitor. The Globalstor ExtremeStor-4K SSD workstation, incorporating the NVIDIA® Quadro® FX 5800 SDI by PNY graphics card and SCRATCH, will handle the real-time playback of uncompressed 2K stereoscopic content, with live stereoscopic viewing directly out of the system. This level of performance in a small-form factor is made possible in part due to Globalstor's use of new SSD drive technology, which can process extremely large, uncompressed file sizes in real time and requires fewer individual drives.

On-Set Capabilities Demonstration

In another demonstration, Globalstor will again deliver the real-time performance for SCRATCH-based material in an on-set set capacity, using Globalstor’s ExtremeStor Transport, a brand new complete storage solution featuring display, keyboard and touch pad functions for on-site file management. This system will also be connected to a stereo display showing the ability to review and evaluate digital stereo media while on-set. Additionally, the system will be connected to a Telairity H.264 encoding system to demonstrate the ability to do remote 3D review and approval over standard Internet connections.

Advanced Finishing and Compositing Workflow Demonstration

Last but not least, the company will also be demonstrating the SCRATCH advanced finishing and compositing workflow using a 10-drive ExtremeStor tower. The large number and size of data files in finishing and building composites requires the top-performance and extreme stability of a workstation like the ExtremeStor tower.

The ExtremeStor Product Line

“Our new ExtremeStor Transport product will be making its worldwide debut at IBC 2010 at the ASSIMILATE booth,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor Data Corporation. “ASSIMILATE’s continued support of all of our products gives us an avenue to showcase how Globalstor can be easily integrated into new and existing workflows through these real-world industry demonstrations.”

ExtremeStor Transport features a complete storage and viewing package, as it is equipped with a 17-inch high resolution 1920x1080 display with integrated keyboard and touch pad for on-site file management and playback. With single or dual multi-core Intel processors and up to seven PCI-E x16 slots, the ExtremeStor Transport can scale to accommodate a wide range of cards including PNY Quadro professional SDI graphics, Multiple RED Digital Cinema RED Rocket cards, as well as internal Solid State disk arrays. In addition, it can be configured to handle real-time, uncompressed 2K as well as Stereoscopic RED R3D playback.

Globalstor’s ExtremeStor-4K SSD is the next generation of the company’s acclaimed ExtremeStor-DI video storage workstation as it is the first to offer native, uncompressed 4K, stereoscopic 2K and R3D (RED) real-time playback in a single portable system. This level of playback performance in a small-form factor is made possible due in part to Globalstor's use of new SSD drive technology, which can process extremely large, uncompressed file sizes in real time and requires fewer individual drives. Unlike any approach offered by the competition, the ExtremeStor-4K offers its robust architecture, scalability, reliability and ease-of-use in a compact tower design that can also be rack-mounted.

The latest version of ExtremeStor-DI offers native, uncompressed 4K, stereoscopic 2K and R3D (RED 3D) resolution playback in a single solution (rack-mount or tower configuration) as well, and is also the first system to provide 10 PCI Express (PCI-E) card slots. This unprecedented number of card slots, combined with a patent-pending chassis design, puts the new version of ExtremeStor-DI in a class of its own, enabling support of more graphics cards and boards than ever, including the NVIDIA® Quadro® FX by PNY series, RED Rocket and Bluefish444, among others.

About ASSIMILATE

ASSIMILATE™ is transforming post production of visually complex imagery projects with its SCRATCH® Digital Finishing Solution, the essential mix for a real-time, resolution-dependent data workflow. SCRATCH v5.1 moves creative artists into Post 2.0, the next-generation of digital post production tools to achieve the highest level of quality in digital cinema imagery. Along with data management, SCRATCH features a rich set of DI and post tools for working in any combination of 3D, RED MX and beyond, RED MX-3D, ALEXA ARRIRAW, HD/SD, film, DPX, AVID MXF, or any mix of formats. ASSIMILATE is committed to empowering the broad spectrum of creative and post-production professionals with state-of-the-art, easy-to-use, data-centric solutions that deliver optimal price/performance. To learn more about SCRATCH, see www.assimilateinc.com

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading distributor of high-performance RAID, SAN and storage/video servers. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of broadcast and video professional solutions including DVD-R Digital Video Dailies solutions, 2K and 4K Digital Intermediate solutions, and high-performance high-definition video servers offering scaleable storage of up to 72TBs in a single server. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, and internationally through a strong foundation of overseas authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.