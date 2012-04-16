Christie Announces New 3LCD Projector Platform At NAB 2012

The Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i projectors debuted today at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) show in Las Vegas. Both projectors are the first offerings of a new 3LCD product platform: The Christie LX501 is a 5000 lumen XGA (1024 x 768 resolution) projector with up to 3000:1 contrast ratio and is designed for small-to-medium sized venues in higher education, corporate environments and government agencies.

The professional-grade Christie LX601i XGA projector offers 6000 lumens and is suitable for similar venues requiring higher brightness. Designed to fill the needs of ProAV integrators and end users, the Christie LX601i includes features to simplify integration during setup and troubleshooting, as well as providing a quick and easy messaging display for users.

"This new platform introduces two new products that provide customers with solutions that address both budgetary and professional needs without compromising feature sets - with four additional widescreen options to follow soon," said Frank Anzures, senior product manager, Business Products, Christie.

With this new 3LCD platform, Christie is also introducing a hybrid filter rated up to 20,000-hours with no moving parts - reducing the need to change filters frequently - and long-life lamps ranging from 3000 to 4000 hours in eco-mode (2500-3000 hours in standard mode); lowering the cost of ownership.

Both the Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i are rated for high altitude use up to 10,000 feet (3048 meters). "At higher elevations, 3LCD projectors typically can't cool properly and run the risk of shutting down," said Anzures. "However, with the altitude ratings for this projector line, customers in high altitude regions can have the confidence to choose either of these models."

The new platform allows end users to monitor, control, and broadcast messages to the projectors in the network. "This functionality gives organizations the ability to send important information - such as emergency alerts - simultaneously to everyone in the network," added Anzures.

As well as providing easier third-party integration with Crestron RoomView(r) and AMX Device Discovery, the Christie LX501 Christie LX601i also includes DICOM(r) (Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine) Simulation Mode for use in medical training environments.

Benefits of Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i 3LCD Projectors

* Filter rated up to 20,000 hours with no moving parts for easy maintenance.

* Select models on the platform feature an LCD display showing setup menus and diagnostics.

* Built-in security bar enables users to lock out select information or access to key functionality.

* High altitude rating up to 10,000 feet (3048 meters).

* Suite of optional lens - including enhanced standards lens with larger zoom ratio - with repeatable lens recall allows greater projection placement flexibility and multi-screen presentations.

* Environmentally friendly using only 0.4 watts in power saving mode.

* Closed Captioning for NTSC video signal support.

* Digital keystone functionality with 8-point geometry correction.

"The benefits of both the Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i are usually not offered in this category of products. With this new platform, Christie is introducing a benchmark platform with flexible ProAV capabilities and affordable choices for the fixed install marketplace," Anzures concluded. "Christie is also looking forward to introducing widescreen projectors in this product line in the near future."

Both the Christie LX501 and Christie LX601i ship in May 2012 with a three-year parts and labor warranty.

