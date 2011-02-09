Sonnet's RackMac(TM) mini Secures Two Mac(R) mini Servers in a 1U Rack Space

IRVINE, Calif. -- Feb. 8, 2011 -- Sonnet Technologies today introduced its RackMac(TM) mini rackmount solution for the latest line of Mac(R) mini servers and computers. Ideal for the office or for transportable rack use, the unit supports the installation of one or two Mac minis into a 1U rack space. The RackMac mini manages airflow and provides a front-panel power switch and USB port for each Mac mini.

Constructed of rugged steel with a black powder-coat finish, the 11-inch-deep RackMac mini firmly secures the computers behind a smart front panel. For each Mac mini, the front panel includes DVD, IR sensor, and power indicator slots; a power switch; and a USB port. Pressing each computer's power button, connecting a keyboard or mouse, or attaching a USB drive is simple.

A padded locking bar securely holds the Mac minis in place for transportable rack use. Convenient cable tie points allow all cables to be secured, as well. The RackMac mini comes preassembled.

Enclosed inside the RackMac mini, Mac minis keep ambient temperature chill for reliable operation. The Sonnet rackmount solution's design prevents recirculation of hot air around the Mac minis, ensuring that cool air goes in a one-way path through the front panel openings to the computers' air intakes, exiting out the rear.

"The Mac mini server is a great server for most applications. The remaining challenges have been how to mount them securely, how to cool them reliably, and how to turn them on without pulling them out of the rack," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "The RackMac mini is the perfect solution. Just add Mac minis."

RackMac mini (part number RACK-MIN-2X) is available immediately with a suggested retail price of $169.95.

More information on the RackMac mini is available at Sonnet's website at http://www.sonnettech.com/product/rackmacmini.html.

# # #

About Sonnet Technologies Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh and industry-standard computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from four-drive units with quad interfaces, to eight- and 16-drive solutions with internal SAS expanders, to 16-drive Fibre Channel shared storage systems. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

ENDS