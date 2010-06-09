MULTIDYNE FEATURES OPENGEAR HD-4400-CWDM AT INFOCOMM 2010

New Card Offers 18 HD Signals over One Fiber

LAS VEGAS - MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems, a premier provider of fiber optic-based video and audio transport and routing solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, will showcase its new openGear-compatible HD-4400-CWDM at InfoComm 2010 (Booth C4823). Making its InfoComm debut, MultiDyne's HD-4400-CWDM will provide customers with unprecedented density, redundancy and control - offering a massive 18 HD signals on one fiber.

The HD-4400-CWDM card transports four 3G, HD-SDI signals over one fiber. This fiber can be patched to additional HD-4400-CWDM cards, for a total of 18 3G HD-SDI signals over one fiber, in just five slots. With such high density, one openGear 2RU frame can transport a total of 18 bi-directional signals (36 3G, HD-SDI signals over two fibers), making the solution ideal for high-capacity fiber trunking of 3G HD-SDI signals in any broadcast facility.

For more information on MultiDyne's full range of openGear solutions, please visit http://www.multidyne.com/productdetail.cfm?ProductID=248.

About MultiDyne:

For more than 30 years, MultiDyne has been a leading provider of innovative and outstanding video and fiber-optic-based transport and routing systems for the broadcast, cable, satellite, production, digital cinema, pro A/V, corporate, retail, surveillance, teleconferencing, judicial arraignment, transportation, government, military, and healthcare markets. MultiDyne's fiber optic transport and routing systems for video, SDI, 3G HD, DVB/ASI, VGA, DVI, HDMI, audio, AES, Ethernet, data, CATV, as well as the company's other broadcast accessories are used worldwide by such industry leaders as ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, RAI, BBC and the Department of Transportation. MultiDyne provides a seven-year warranty on its core product line. For more information, call MultiDyne at 1-877-MULTIDYNE or 1-516-671-7278, visit the company's Web site at www.multidyne.com, or send an e-mail to sales@multidyne.com.