DigitalFilm Tree Completes Color Grading for “NCIS: Los Angeles” Using DaVinci Resolve

Milpitas, CA - May 27, 2011 - Blackmagic Design today announced that color correction for CBS’s weekly series “NCIS: Los Angeles” is being completed by LA based DigitalFilm Tree using Blackmagic Design’s DaVinci Resolve.

DaVinci Resolve is used by thousands of colorists worldwide. It has been used to grade more feature films, television commercials, documentaries, episodic television productions and music videos than any other color grading system, including box office hits such as “Avatar”, “Robin Hood,” “The Fighter” and “Transformers.”

DigitalFilm Tree, a research and development based production, post and consulting company, provides both color correction and VFX design for the weekly, hour long crime drama. DigitalFilm Tree, who switched to using DaVinci Resolve for color correction half way through “NCIS: LA’s” recent season, currently has two full DaVinci Resolve suites to handle all color correction needs for the show. The company also uses the Blackmagic Design HDLink Pro 3D DisplayPort for HD and 2K monitoring on “NCIS: LA.”

Ramy Katrib, DigitalFilm Tree’s founder, said: “The speed that is needed for weekly episodic color correction meant that the DaVinci Resolve’s real time performance was essential for us. It allowed us to color time sensitive material without having to leave the application in order to preview. We can complete a first pass grade, making changes with the client as we go. With the DaVinci Resolve, we spend less time handling the logistics of a shot and more time creating.”

Patrick Woodard, DigitalFilm Tree’s online editor and colorist, said: “In particular, the DaVinci Resolve control surface greatly increased our efficiency and is the perfect match for the Resolve software. It is easy to see that the control surface was designed by colorists for colorists, based on a natural flow that allows us to keep our eyes on the screen to focus on color correction.”

About DaVinci Resolve

Blackmagic Design's DaVinci Resolve is the world's highest performance color correction solution for Mac OS X and Linux computers and is used on more feature films than any other solution. DaVinci Resolve supports more real time color correction than any other system because it's not limited by the performance of the computer it's running on. DaVinci Resolve eliminates this performance barrier because it's based on a cluster of high performance GPU cards, so all processing is always real time. DaVinci Resolve has the power of a true real time performance solution so handles complex color grades even when using dozens of primaries, secondaries, Power Windows™, multi point tracking, noised reduction, blurs, and more. The new Mac OS X version provides strong performance in a low cost solution. Customers can then easily add more GPU's for supercomputer power to handle 4K resolutions, stereoscopic 3D and even real time grading direct from ARRI raw and RED raw R3D files for unprecedented deep bit depth quality feature film quality.

About DigitalFilm Tree

DigitalFilm Tree (DFT) is a post, production, creative, consulting, and software development company. Since its inception in 1998, DigitalFilm Tree plays a definitive role in designing post and IT workflows for the media and entertainment industry. Clients include television, motion picture, independent, and first time filmmakers alike. All work and methodology is managed and executed by one peerless team, in one seamless environment, for a user experience beyond compare. For more information on DigitalFilm Tree, see: www.digitalfilmtree.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and film restoration software for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability, while the company’s DaVinci Emmy™ award winning color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including stereoscopic 3D and 4K workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore, and Australia. For more information, please check www.blackmagic-design.com.