Danmon Group is a new Net Insight Premium Partner for TV production and contribution

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that its network of business partners and resellers has been extended with Danmon Group in Scandinavia.

Danmon Group is a new reseller and partner to Net Insight covering the Scandinavian market. Danmon Group, one of the leading providers of professional video and audio equipment, consists of three companies in Scandinavia. The company sells, installs and provides services to the broadcast and telecom market.

The new partnership is covering the Swedish, Norwegian and the Danish markets.

"Thanks to this new partnership with Net Insight we get access to new technology and competence which will benefit our customers", says Öivind Iversen, CEO at Danmon Norway. "The partnership with Net Insight gives us a complete and competitive product portfolio for contribution services over IP."

"Since a couple of years, we have built our global partner network and have now signed an agreement with Danmon Group, one of the leading providers for professional TV production and contribution, in order to increase and broaden our customer reach in the Scandinavian media market", says Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and founder at Net Insight.

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world's most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights Nimbra(TM) platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 130 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm. For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About Danmon Group

For more information, visit www.danmon.se, www.danmon.no, www.danmon.dk