CAMPUS TELEVIDEO LAUNCHES EAS INTEGRATION SERVICE CONNECTING CABLE TV TO COLLEGE EAS PLATFORMS

Greenwich, CT – Campus Televideo (www.campustelevideo.com), a leading provider of custom cable TV, ResNet data and other telecommunications services to over 230 colleges and universities nationwide, has launched the country’s first EAS (Emergency Alert System) integration service for colleges and universities connecting cable TV to existing EAS platforms. Working with cable TV EAS solution partner Monroe Electronics and e2Campus, Campus Televideo successfully beta tested and launched this new service at Misericordia University in Dallas, PA.

This new integrated product will allow safety administrators to enter a single message and deliver it consistently across multiple EAS platforms to multiple devices (television, cell phones, emails). Previously, safety administrators had to manage separate login and messaging processes for each platform, introducing complexity and slowing delivery.

“With campus safety a top priority for schools today, this new, first-of-its-kind tool will allow administrators to quickly and easily deliver a consistent message across multiple device types on campus,” said Jon Stewart, Campus Televideo’s senior director of business operations. “This is an important offering that we can now make available in our portfolio of services that we tailor for every customer we serve, and we’re looking forward to working with other EAS providers to launch this important integrated product on campuses around the country.”

“We are excited to be on-board with Campus Televideo and e2Campus to offer this important, cutting-edge EAS communication capability to college campuses,” said Jim Heminway, COO, Monroe Electronics. ““By leveraging our One-NetTM with the recently released FCC and FEMA Common Alerting Protocol [CAP] capabilities, we’re able to tie separate EAS platforms together, creating one, single point of message delivery.”

“Thanks to Campus Televideo’s efforts, the e2Campus platform now extends to a powerful device that we were not previously reaching – live broadcast television,” said John Casey, Vice President of Partner Relations at e2Campus. “During any sort of emergency, being able to reach the entire campus as quickly as possible is the number one goal, and our single point of origination will allow safety administrators to do just that through their e2Campus web portal.”

“This kind of innovative approach to serving our university needs is why we’ve been with Campus Televideo for nearly fifteen years and e2Campus for five years,” said Mark Reboli, Misericordia University. “Though you never hope to have a need to reach your campus in an emergency situation, this integrated system adds an important piece to the University’s emergency notification plan with a valuable, direct, and simple way to reach our students throughout the campus without safety personnel performing additional work.”

About Campus Televideo

Campus Televideo (www.campustelevideo.com) is a leading provider of custom cable TV, ResNet data and other telecommunications services to colleges and universities, as well as off-campus student housing. Founded in 1984, the company provides full service solutions, including programming, design, installation, maintenance and technical support, to more than 230 campuses nationwide.

About Monroe Electronics

Monroe Electronics began operations in 1954 designing and manufacturing specialized electrostatic discharge (ESD) instrumentation that continues today. From its headquarters in Lyndonville, N.Y. the company provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for all Monroe Electronics, One-NetTM, and Digital Alert Systems brands. Monroe Electronics’ Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) are the widely accepted standard for CATV with a hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.monroe-electronics.com.

About e2campus

Used by more than 800 schools around the country, e2Campus is the leading safety communication solution for education. The e2Campus 360 Safety Suite includes uAlert, uTip, uSafe, uConference, Hotline and the Multimodal Showcase. The award-winning flagship service, uAlert, is the first and most trusted unified emergency notification system in education. Higher education clients include large universities such as Arizona State, Penn State, and Cal Poly as well as smaller colleges with less than 100 students. K12 clients include large school districts such as St. Tammany Parish Public School System to small private day schools. To learn more, visit www.e2Campus.com. Existing client administrators can discover online resources in a peer-driven community at www.e2Campus.org

