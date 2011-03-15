Excellence in image processing from Calibre UK at NAB 2011

See Calibre at NAB, Booth # N3512, 11-14 April, Las Vegas Convention Center

Yorkshire’s Calibre UK returns to NAB this year with a complete line of high-quality image-processing products. A particular highlight is the company’s VideoExcel range of broadcast format converters, which boast 3G-SDI support, powerful noise reduction and image enhancement, and uncompromised performance thanks to their built-in Realta processors.

There are three products in the range: VXL75, VXL100, and VXL150. All three promise true broadcast-grade HD format conversion and frame synchronization, with per-pixel, motion-adaptive, real-time noise reduction.

The VXL150 is a combined format converter and scan converter compatible with SD & HD SMPTE formats as well as VESA & CEA standards. It can up/down/cross convert between any of its compatible formats, including support for 3G-SDI and for 24p and includes flexible aspect-ratio conversion with pre-defined and customizable formats and adjustable pan, zoom, and trim. Closed caption support in both HD and SD, VITC embedded timecode support with automatic delay correction, and programmable channel logo insertion are also prime assets of this flagship processor.

The VXL100 provides up/down/cross conversion between HD and SD, together with adaptive temporal and film noise reduction, promising improved codec efficiency for digital broadcast and substantially reducing file sizes for IPTV. The VXL100 also offers powerful image-enhancement techniques such as real-time ‘unsharp mask’ processing, producing near-HD results from SD signals and greatly enhanced imaging from noisy HD footage.

The VXL75 converts VESA or CEA computer digital or analogue input formats to SMPTE broadcast formats, and combines superb scaling performance with frame synchronization and flicker reduction.

Commenting on the VideoExcel series and what it means to be showcasing it at NAB 2011, Tim Brooksbank, Chairman, Calibre UK, says: “VideoExcel is all about leveraging the very best in format conversion, synchronization, noise reduction and image enhancement technology to the broadcast environment.

“With a visitor base that encompasses many fields, from studios, education, newsrooms and presentation to digital signage and other narrowcasting applications, NAB is the perfect launch platform for VideoExcel. These products give customers real control over the quality of their content, enabling source material of varying grades to be brought up to broadcast standards of output and display.

“VideoExcel is a no-compromise solution at an affordable price, and we are really excited at the prospect of showcasing the range in Las Vegas next month. Visitors to the stand will also be treated to traditional Yorkshire gifts from England.”

Calibre is highly respected worldwide as a specialist manufacturer of image processing technology with 23 years (1988-2011) of experience. Calibre continues to evolve its product range and make further technical advances in the broadcast, ProAV, aerospace, defence, medical and industrial markets through the innovative use of modern technology. Utilizing its own in-house hardware and software design teams for all product development including OEM programmes.

