Genelec Appoints Image Marketing West as New Sales Reps for Northern California Region

NATICK, MA, April 9, 2012 — Genelec, the world’s longstanding pioneer in active monitoring, announces the appointment of California-based firm Image Marketing West to the position of Sales Representative for the Northern California region. John Conard, Genelec USA National Sales Manager, Professional Products, made the announcement. Image Marketing West principals Chuck Rufkahr and Chris Miller will lead the rest of their sales team in their efforts.

Established in 2001, Image Marketing West serves as manufacturers representatives for the professional sound, musical instrument, professional DJ and production lighting industries. They service over 200 dealers spanning seven states. Their business plan is to work with manufacturers who are dedicated to bringing innovative products to market. They pride themselves on providing the best service possible to the manufacturers they represent and the dealers who they serve, and over the years they have earned several sales achievement awards.

“We are thrilled to have Image Marketing West on board in Northern California,” stated Conard. “This team has a proven track record in our industry, and their efforts will lead to an increased market share in the area, working to strengthen our relationships with dealers and end users. We look forward to working with Image Marketing West, and all the good things that will come from this appointment.”

