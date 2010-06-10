RTW Distributor Amptec Expands Reach Across Benelux

Longtime RTW Partner Adds Luxembourg, the Netherlands to Territories

COLOGNE, GERMANY - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce that Amptec, the company's longtime distributor in Belgium, is expanding its operations to Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Amptec's coverage of the entire Benelux region opens up new sales channels for the RTW product line, further strengthening the manufacturer's already robust customer base in the three countries.

In addition to Belgium, Amptec will now make available the RTW product lines in Luxembourg and the Netherlands with dealer support, systems integration and first-tier customer service. RTW products will be sold alongside such venerable brands as Aviom, Lawo, Yamaha and others, giving them easier entry into broadcasting facilities and other major installations, therefore broadening RTW's potential customer base.

"We are very pleased about Amptec's new coverage of Luxembourg and the Netherlands," says RTW International Sales Manager Jochen Wainwright. "Amptec is a consistently growing, well-organized, reputable company in the pro audio field, generating excellent turnover for us in the years we have worked together. This is the next logical step for them, and we look forward to seeing more Luxembourg and Netherlands customers come into the RTW fold, thanks to Amptec's great support."

Amptec, which just celebrated its 20th anniversary, enjoys a long-established reputation as one of the premier pro audio equipment, contracting and systems integration companies in Europe. As one of the few Belgian companies that has focused on the installation and service of professional audio equipment - in addition to selling these products - it has amassed vast experience in both analog and digital electronics. Amptec has been a distributor partner of RTW for close to a decade.

"We appreciate the loyalty and support of RTW in our new expansion," says Georges Lemmens, Pro Audio Sales Manager, Amptec. "RTW sound measurement equipment is, in a word, second to none, so we are thrilled to be able to help introduce these products to more customers in the Netherlands and Luxembourg. As always, we will strive to deliver the best quality, service and support available to them."