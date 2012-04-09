VimBiz Scheduling: Vimsoft to Reveal Game-Changer at NAB Show 2012

Vimsoft will be demonstrating VimBiz Scheduling in booth #N5035 at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas, and the company promises this offering will change the expectation level for planning and scheduling solutions. A key advantage is the degree to which Scheduling is integrated with Rentals and Engineering workflows, making VimBiz Broadcast Resource Management the most comprehensive Engineering and Operations solution suite in the broadcasting industry.

Other VimBiz Scheduling advantages and functionalities include:

• Human Resource team planning and publishing of official schedules

• Full facility booking and planning of personnel requirements

• Actual time entry and authorization schema (Timecards module)

• Contract rules management with automatic flagging (e.g., overtime, encroachment)

• Master Project, Production Project, and Work Order management

• Bookable assets associated with facilities

• Facility assets linked to Service module

• Facility bookings and Production Projects linked to Rentals module

• Complete Production Project cost tracking and sensitivity analysis

• Production Project charge-back export to financial system

• Authorized Timecard transactions and claims exports

• Linkage of Production Projects with invoicing and Customers (CRM) module

• Automatic e-mail notifications

• Employee, team, and facility schedules synchronized with Google Calendar

• Highly configurable

“VimBiz Scheduling goes way beyond the assumptions planning and scheduling experts may have regarding what scheduling software can or cannot do,” observed Vimsoft President Mitch Manuel, who continued, “With VimBiz the visibility level and the integration with diverse workflows result in increased collaboration and efficiency. VimBiz enables planners and schedulers to fully analyze capacities and run scenarios to determine the optimal way of executing production projects. VimBiz Scheduling incorporates so much user-friendly functionality that it really does change the game for Broadcast Operations.”

To check out the VimBiz suite go to www.vimsoft.ca, register / log in, and download the latest VimBiz trial version, free for 90 days. Visit Vimsoft in booth #N5035 at NAB Show 2012 in Las Vegas.

About Vimsoft

Vimsoft is a leading provider of versatile information management solutions for the broadcasting and media production industry. The company’s VimBiz software is the best-of-breed Broadcast Resource Management solution suite that streamlines workflows for production planners, service coordinators, maintenance engineers, IT help desks, stockroom managers, rentals agents, purchasing departments, and more. From the single-studio operation to the multi-region enterprise, VimBiz maximizes ROI for critical assets and processes. VimBiz is available in Rich (thick), Web (thin), and Mobile platforms, and is the only broadcasting-focused software application that effectively integrates Engineering workflows such as asset and service management with Operations workflows such as rentals and production scheduling. To learn more please visit www.vimsoft.ca. To download Vimsoft and VimBiz logos please contact joel.dewolfe@vimsoft.ca and request a logo pack.