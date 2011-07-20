RTW NAMES AMANDA ZHANG DIRECTOR OF BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Zhang to Oversee Continued Growth of RTW Brand in the Asia-Pacific Region

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 20 JULY, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce the appointment of Amanda Zhang as the company's new director of business development. In her new role, Zhang will draw upon her background in information management and information systems to enhance and further grow the RTW brand, specifically in the Asia-Pacific region. Prior to joining RTW, Zhang was a consultant for Citibank, in charge of senior sales.

Thanks to its pioneering range of audio measurement tools for studio recording and radio and TV broadcast applications, RTW has experienced consistent growth, accelerating customer demand over the course of its 40-year history. Based in the company's office in Beijing, Zhang will work to further RTW's success, focusing specifically in the Asia-Pacific regions, of which RTW has gained a tremendous customer base over the last few years.

"We are very happy to have Amanda Zhang join our team," says Mahmoud Chatah, director of sales and marketing, RTW. "With her expertise and solid sales experience, we are confident she will help RTW develop and improve its business with both new and existing customers in Asia."

"It is an honor to join RTW, which is recognized as a top manufacturer in the professional audio market," says Zhang. "Loudness control is a very serious issue today, especially in the broadcasting and video areas, and RTW is leading the way by providing quality solutions around the world. As the director of business development, my goal is to carry forward RTW's innovative technology and ideas into the Asian market."