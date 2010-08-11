ARET's IBC2010 Exhibit Will Feature Mobile Production Truck Equipped With Wohler Gear

SAN FRANCISCO -- Aug. 11, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that Milan-based ARET Video and Audio Engineering s.r.l., a distributor and integrator of broadcast systems, will serve as an Italian distributor for the full line of Wohler products. During the IBC2010 show in Amsterdam, an ARET mobile production truck located outside the RAI at OE116, will showcase a range of Wohler audio and video monitoring solutions.

"ARET's strength comes from our commitment to complete flexibility and our technical and creative abilities in tailoring solutions to our clients' needs, now and in the future," said Alessandro Asti, vice president of sales at ARET Video and Audio Engineering s.r.l. "Wohler's similar approach in designing versatile and sophisticated audio and video monitoring solutions makes the company's portfolio a natural fit for us and for our customers. As the Wohler product line is very rich, we can always find a cost-effective solution that fits even the most complex system."

ARET serves as an equipment distributor for many well-known brands in Italy and abroad. The company is a complete provider of broadcast facilities and integrated turnkey video and audio systems for broadcast, cable, satellite, production/post production, mobile television, industry, and medical markets. Among the company's services are consultancy, engineering design, systems design and integration, program and project management, and testing and commissioning.

"The addition of ARET to our worldwide network of distributors gives broadcasters in Italy even greater access to Wohler solutions and integration services," said Kim Templeman-Holmes, executive vice president of global sales and marketing at Wohler. "The company is a highly respected supplier of broadcast solutions, and we look forward to shared success in expanding the installed base of Wohler products across Italy."

Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

