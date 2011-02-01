Analog Way promotes new VP Americas

January 2011 - Analog Way, a leading designer and manufacturer of image converters and presentation switchers, is pleased to announce the promotion of Alexander Schöpff to the position of VP of American Operations.

As of March,1, 2011, Alexander Schöpff will head up Analog Way Inc. and will oversee operations and sales activities for the US, Canadian, and South American markets. He will be based in New York City, where Analog Way Inc. has been established since 1998 with a full team dedicated to administration, sales and customer service.

Alexander Schöpff joined Analog Way in 2003 as a Sales Manager for Germany and Eastern Europe. He was promoted as EMEA Sales Manager in 2006 and established a successful sales strategy in Europe over the last four years.

Prior to that, Alexander Schöpff spent 10 years in business to business sales in IT and the Audiovisual Industry.

Alexander Schöpff will rely upon his great experience of the A/V market and thorough knowledge of Analog Way products to further develop sales over the entire American and Canadian territories. Schöpff will also strengthen Analog Way Inc.’s relationships with its customers and wide network of representatives, dealers and distributors.

"Alexander's personal and professional skills were conducive to Analog Way's expansion in Europe," says Adrien Corso, Chief Executive Officer. "Alexander is a high quality colleague showing enthusiasm and excellence, which are key values to Analog Way, and which will be great assets to take Analog Way Inc. to the next level."

"Analog Way pursues a new and innovative strategy in order to provide A/V companies with productive and efficient solutions," explains Alexander Schöpff. "I am honored to join a team of professional and skilled people, with whom I will be able to develop our strategy in the world’s largest A/V market, in the best interest of our customers."

