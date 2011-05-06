Equator Announces New D5 Direct Field Monitor

Tiny Size, Coaxial 5.25”/1”, Internal DSP at Under 300 Per Pair.

San Diego, California May, 2011 …. Equator Audio Research, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of highly accurate studio reference monitors for mission critical recording applications, is pleased to announce the development of the new inexpensive D5 direct field monitor.

The goal of the D5 was to deliver a professional mid-range accurate direct field monitor with unparalleled clarity for under $300 per pair. Equator D5

The new D5 (Direct 5) studio monitors are geared for the recording professional in need of a small (9.75" x 7" x 8.5"), affordable, accurate, well-voiced, reference studio monitor solution.

To achieve extensive mid-range detail the D5 shares much of the acclaimed Equator Q Series technology. Like all Equator 2-way active monitoring systems, the D5 employs a Zero-Point Reference™ coaxial design with internal DSP handling numerous tasks, including matching the Digitally-Controlled Transducer’s™ output and the ability to apply pin-point accurate voicing. The DSP allows for instant A/B voicing adjustments. The final voicing was aided by successful recording engineers that referenced their own hit mixes for instrument translation considerations.

The tiny D5 features a coaxially designed 5.25” woofer and center mounted 1” silk tweeter in an all wood cabinet. It incorporates a steep 4th order Linkwist-Riley crossover aided by DSP considerations for reduced distortion. A 1.75” tuned front port allows for accurate extended low frequency response measuring well below 53 Hz. Being front ported, it can be placed in front of a wall without choking the low end. The system provides a boundary condition selection for proper EQ attenuation to speaker placement (free standing, in front of a wall, in a corner). The system has XLR balanced inputs as well as TRS unbalanced inputs and functions perfectly at both +4dBu or -10 dBv. There is also a detente step by step input sensitivity adjustment to allow for perfect left/right volume matching. The newly designed digital amplifier boasts extremely low distortion specs and delivers 2 x 50w of peak power. SPL is rated at 103 dB combined @ 1m.

The D5 incorporates the highest quality components.

In order to deliver this high-quality studio monitor for under $300 per pair, Equator has developed an online store to sell them directly to users throughout the Americas.

By selling direct to the end-user, the margins normally received by a distributor, a retailer, and a factory sales rep are eliminated, allowing a much higher product BOM (Bill of Materials). This guarantees the end-user gets the highest quality product for his money.

Production is on schedule for an early summer delivery. Equator offers a 60 day money back guaranty.

About Equator Audio Research

Equator Audio Research is committed to delivering studio reference monitor solutions that overcome the myriad of challenges faced in today’s production environment. Audible obstacles such as comb-filtering from computer screens and consoles, standing waves, uneven first reflections, asymmetrical speaker placement, and poor low frequency diffusion can easily degrade the listening experience. Equator Audio Research designs products that overcome these challenges. Our products are used daily in mission-critical applications at many of the world’s finest recording studios. For additional information on all Equator Audio products, visit the company online at www.equatoraudio.com.