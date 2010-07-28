Wohler Opens EMEA Service Center

SAN FRANCISCO -- July 28, 2010 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the opening of a new Wohler service center serving customers in the EMEA territory. Based in France, the Wohler EMEA Service Center will act as the first line of second- and third-tier support for Wohler customers, not only enabling faster turnaround times, but also simplifying administrative paperwork and shipping procedures. First-tier support and administrative tasks, such as RMA requests, will continue to be handled by staff at Wohler's U.S. headquarters.

"The increasing adoption of Wohler systems across the EMEA market led us to establish this new service center, which gives our customers an added degree of confidence and peace of mind in accessing repair services," said Carl J. Dempsey, Wohler president and CEO. "With a ‘local' service center, our customers will be able to realize improved efficiency, delivery times, and shipping costs while enjoying the convenience of working with their preferred intra-Euro shipping firm and avoiding U.S. Customs paperwork for temporary re-importation of goods."

Customers in EMEA markets previously sent units directly to Wohler's U.S. office for repair. Now they will be able to ship them to Wohler's service center in Europe, reducing both shipping costs and delays. The center will provide support and service for the entire range of Wohler products, and its location in the same or nearby time zone will facilitate timely responses to customer inquiries.

Lorys Tildian will manage the Wohler EMEA Service Center, which will be staffed by service engineers according to demand. Customers may contact the Wohler EMEA Service Center by e-mail at SupportEurope@wohler.com. The center's delivery address is:

Wohler EMEA Service Center, c/o Ashiv

Les Perrettes

26120 Bercelonne

France

Information about Wohler and the company's products is available at www.wohler.com.

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. The San Francisco Bay Area-based company was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about Wohler and its solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

