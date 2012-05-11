George Masek Joins A.C.T Lighting in New Post of Vice President, Automated Lighting

A.C.T Lighting, Inc. has named George Masek Vice President, Automated Lighting for the company. He will be based in Dallas, Texas. A.C.T Lighting is the distributor of Clay Paky lighting in North America.

"We are delighted to welcome George to A.C.T Lighting," says president and CEO Bob Gordon. "George strengthens our knowledge base on automated stage lighting and brings with him first hand knowledge of the history of automated lights. He knows how to take care of lighting professionals and how to provide exactly what they need to be successful. He has more than 20 years experience in the lighting industry and we expect him to strengthen our position as the number one Clay Paky distributor in the world."

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to work with the folks from A.C.T Lighting and to have the chance to be associated with the powerful brands they represent," says Masek. "I saw joining A.C.T Lighting as a great chance for growth and an opportunity to work with a group of professionals I truly admire. I'm looking forward to combining my knowledge base in automated lighting with their great products and talented people."

Masek started as a road tech for Philips VARI*LITE in 1990. He toured with Fleetwood Mac, Aerosmith, INXS, Depeche Mode, Gloria Estefan and other top bands and designed lighting for the Incredible Acrobats of China. He became a charter member of The 500 Club, an exclusive group of staff members who worked on shows featuring more than 500 VARI*LITE fixtures.

He later moved over to manufacturing and tech support becoming head of the company's tech support department. He became an account manager for touring, handling Jimmy Buffet and Lords of the Dance, among others. Subsequently, Masek took a position in long-term leases and installation support and was named Product Manager in 2001.

"The various positions I held allowed me to work in rock 'n roll touring, on Broadway, for feature films and television, as well as on installations and corporate tradeshow projects," he notes. "If you can use an automated light for it, I've done it!"

A 1989 graduate of Southern Methodist University with a B.A. degree in Radio/Television, Masek is a member of IATSE Local 82.

