Triveni Digital SCTE 2011 Show Preview

SCTE 2011 Show Preview

Triveni Digital Inc.

Nov. 15-17, 2011

Booth 1922

Triveni Digital

40 Washington Road

Princeton Junction, NJ 08550

USA

Tel: +1 (609) 716-3500

Website: www.TriveniDigital.com

Company Contact:

Ralph Bachofen

Vice President of Sales, Head of Marketing

Tel: +1 (609) 716-3502

Email: pr@TriveniDigital.com

Agency Contact:

Samantha Drazin

Wall Street Communications

Tel: +1 (786) 464-9724

Email: samantha@wallstcom.com

Company Background

Established in 1997, Triveni Digital Inc. provides systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services, and to maintain their quality. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, content distribution, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

Triveni Digital Products at SCTE 2011

GuideBuilder(R) Enables Operators to Provide Improved clearQAM and DTA Services

At SCTE 2011, Triveni Digital will display the GuideBuilder(R) universal metadata generation system, which provides the accurate signaling and announcement metadata that is critical for effective, user-friendly delivery of DTV programming. Today's cable providers are making more efficient use of their available bandwidth for service delivery by deploying a clear QAM digital basic lineup. GuideBuilder allows viewers with clearQAM DTVs to receive channel and guide information on those sets through the use of standard PSIP metadata. GuideBuilder also enables cable operators to provide low-cost DTA conversion boxes with guide information for customers with analog TVs. GuideBuilder is the industry's leading PSIP and SI generator system.

StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 Software Release With Audio Loudness

Given the recent legislation in the United States with the Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation (CALM) Act and in Europe (EBU, AGCOM), loudness monitoring is arguably the most important regulatory topic among broadcasters and service providers this year.

In preparation for this regulatory process, Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) MT-40 4.6 software release enhances the MT-40's comprehensive real-time analysis and verification of DTV transport streams with loudness monitoring. StreamScope MT-40 provides end-to-end MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transport stream analysis and monitoring for DTV services carried by broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV, or mobile networks. While the MT-40 already boasts audio monitoring capabilities including dialnorm, StreamScope MT-40's 4.6 software release extends these capabilities by allowing users to monitor and analyze audio loudness according to ITU-R Recommendation BS.1770. This provides the ability to continuously log and export accurate LKFS/LUFS loudness measurements of broadcasts in real time, providing forensic evidence of compliance that is critical for approaching this issue.

The new software release also expands the MT-40's analysis capabilities and extends its support for a variety of stream types and standards.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Triveni/StreamScope_MT40.zip

StreamScope(R) DMS (DVM Management System)

Triveni Digital and Electroline are demonstrating a new comprehensive video quality assurance solution based on joint work. Triveni Digital's StreamScope(R) DMS enables centralized management and monitoring of a large number of Electroline's DVM (Digital Video Network Monitor) probe systems, thereby enabling operators to troubleshoot issues in the network distribution system. The DMS works in concert with a collection of DVMs to facilitate fault detection and isolation closer to end customers, in turn helping the operator to avoid costly and unnecessary truck rolls.

Based on DOCSIS 3.0, the Electroline DVM allows MSOs to ensure pristine video quality by monitoring the physical RF, DOCSIS, and the MPEG transport layer. The system helps users to identify network anomalies in the HFC segment of the distribution plant or to isolate the source as being farther upstream. This capability optimizes maintenance engineering staff efficiencies, reduces time to repair, and ultimately maximizes the QOS for the subscribers. Operators can find the problem and fix it fast, before subscribers recognize a problem and the call center is overwhelmed with service calls.

StreamScope DMS extends Triveni Digital's proven StreamScope EM-40 and RM-40 technologies, providing comprehensive monitoring capabilities in a flexible, easy-to-use system for which the user can define alarm rules, historic trending, and analysis, including the filtering of warnings and alarms into actionable tasks.

StreamScope(R) EM-40 2.0

Triveni Digital will also display the new StreamScope(R) EM-40 2.0, the latest release of the company's enterprise-wide service quality assurance solution, designed to support real-time and historical reporting and live troubleshooting across a collection of StreamScope monitoring units. Targeted to the needs of broadcasters, cable operators, service providers, and IPTV networks, the EM-40 2.0 oversees a fleet of StreamScope units to detect, localize, analyze, and resolve faults using configurable sets of rules. Among the enhancements to the EM-40 2.0 is the introduction of a Mobile Dashboard that provides mobile access — on any iPhone(R), iPad(R), and Android(TM)-powered device — to the system's full remote analysis capabilities for any monitored stream. As a result, the EM-40 serves as an even more powerful tool for reducing service downtime and minimizing complaint-response costs.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Triveni/StreamScope_EM40.zip

StreamScope(R) RM-40 Mobile Dashboard

At SCTE 2011, Triveni Digital will also highlight the RM-40 Mobile Dashboard, a new Web-based interface that gives engineers secure mobile access to all of their StreamScope(R) RM-40 stream comparison and visualization data and tools via iPhone(R), iPad(R), and Android(TM)-powered devices. The Triveni Digital StreamScope RM-40 platform offers the industry's most comprehensive real-time DTV troubleshooting tools to support efficient isolation and repair of the fundamental causes of video quality impairments. The RM-40 Mobile Dashboard Web interface provides mobile access to this platform, including enhanced and newly added RM-40 features, without requiring users to install, upgrade, or maintain an app on their mobile devices.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Triveni/StreamScope_MobileDashboard.zip

StreamScope(R) eRM Router-Integrated Video Monitoring and Analysis Software

The StreamScope(R) eRM is a router-integrated video monitoring and analysis software application that combines the rich monitoring and quality-assurance capabilities of the Triveni Digital StreamScope RM-40 system with the performance, reliability, and scalability of the Juniper Networks MX Series 3D Universal Edge Routers. The application makes it easy for service providers and cable operators to deploy a comprehensive video monitoring solution that quickly identifies and isolates video quality issues at multiple packet layers in both IPTV and RF video networks. This unique in-depth approach to monitoring is critical to the system's ability to identify transport stream issues in any part of the stream and, when a problem is discovered, to trigger the automatic switch from the impaired stream to the backup stream. The release being showcased at SCTE 2011 is integrated with Triveni Digital's StreamScope EM-40 2.0 enterprise-wide service quality assurance solution, which enables real-time and historical reporting and live troubleshooting across StreamScope units.