AmberFin Appoints Industry Veteran John Scaggs as Vice President of Sales, North America

BURBANK, Calif. July 7th, 2010 — Continuing its growth and expansion in North America, AmberFin today announced the appointment of industry veteran John Scaggs to the position of Vice President of Sales for North America. In this role, John will drive the company’s business growth across North America, and help Amberfin prospects and customers maximize the value of their TV, film and video content, across a rapidly changing file-based media environment. In this role he will be responsible for sales, marketing and business development.

As a accomplished and technically adept broadcast technology executive, with more than 25 years of experience in the industry, John brings a wealth of expertise of both hardware and software systems to AmberFin. “Despite the growing demand for content across an ever increasing variety of devices, technology for the film and broadcast industry remains heavily siloed and proprietary, leaving content owners with limited options for distributing TV, film and video content to consumers,” said John Scaggs as Vice President of Sales for North America. “AmberFin has a rich toolset to break down these barriers by providing true interoperability across formats and platforms. I am excited to be a part of Amberfin and its continued commitment for expansion.”

Over the course of the last year, Amberfin has continued to expand its presence and impact in North America. Since establishing its regional headquarters in Burbank, California in November, AmberFin announced a range of new developments during NAB for its award winning iCR Ingest, QC, Transcoding, Format Conversion and Standards Conversion product range. Prominent Amberfin clients in North America include Ascent Media Networks, Sony Pictures, NBA, Disney Studios, Technicolor, Warner Bros. Turner and National Geographic.

“In the last year, Amberfin has announced a series of upgrades to our products, established a presence in North America and won a series of new engagements with entertainment industry leaders such as Warner Bros.“ says Jeremy Deaner, CEO of AmberFin. “John has extensive experience in driving sales, strong technical knowledge and excellent industry relationships. We are confident the company can continue this momentum and achieve its strategic growth objectives across North America.”

About AmberFin

AmberFin enables content owners to maximize the value of their TV, film and video content, from capture through to distribution, while increasing revenues, reducing costs, saving time and eliminating incompatibility issues. AmberFin iCR, with four-time Emmy-award winning technology, plays a key role in turning the content that owners have into the content their customers want. As an open standard, future proof platform that digitizes and transforms new and archived content, AmberFin iCR delivers the best quality pictures at smaller file sizes across multiple delivery platforms, including the Internet, VoD, TV, mobile and other small screen devices. AmberFin already has 100s of iCR systems in the field, and is trusted by some of the world’s most prestigious companies including Sony, NBA, Turner Broadcasting, BT, NRK, ZDF, DR, FotoKem, Modern VideoFilm, Rainbow Media, Channel 4, RTM and Warner Bros, managing the digitization and repurposing of their content.

Privately held by Advent Venture Partners, AmberFin is, headquartered in Basingstoke, UK. More information is available at: www.AmberFin.com