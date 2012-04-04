The New Thunderbolt(TM) Technology-Enhanced DIT Station Rogue, Powered by Sonnet Technology, Debuts at 2012 NAB Show

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 3, 2012 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced the 2012 NAB Show debut of the new DIT Station Rogue, an ultra-portable and compact on-set data management and playback workstation featuring Sonnet's advanced Thunderbolt(TM) expansion, media ingest, and rugged storage products. Sonnet will demonstrate the DIT Station Rogue in its booth at the LVCC, SL8713.

The Rogue's ultra-portable design integrates Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express Pro Thunderbolt Expansion Chassis for PCIe Cards with a RED ROCKET(TM) transcoding and playout card (or popular video I/O cards). These devices are connected to an enclosed 13-inch MacBook(R) Pro platform via a Thunderbolt cable, with full RAID storage provided by Sonnet's super-rugged and vibration-isolated Fusion(TM) F3 storage system. Also included is Sonnet's Echo ExpressCard(R) Thunderbolt Adapter to ingest files from SxS(R) cards, and readers for CompactFlash(R) cards and REDMAG 1.8-inch SSD drives.

The Rogue marries powerful processing and ingest capabilities with an onboard WiFi router, an iPad(R) mount, and full external I/O interfaces, all housed in a military-grade case with custom ventilation. This combination empowers users to receive footage directly from the camera and download it through three ready-connected, high-speed media readers built directly into the deck; perform data management tasks; view full-resolution playback; perform on-set image adjustment; and wirelessly deliver dailies right out of the case. Facilitated by Sonnet's Thunderbolt solutions, the Rogue's Thunderbolt connections enable the workstation to achieve speeds well beyond that of a conventional laptop-based workflow, taking full advantage of both the ultra-fast connectivity and incomparable portability. Ready to go in 30 seconds, the Rogue eliminates the time necessary for digital image technicians to set up, take down, and keep track of all the individual components of traditional equipment -- leaving them more time to liaise with the DP and director. The Rogue is a true all-in-one tool for any workflow, anywhere and anytime, and it works seamlessly through the powerful integration of Sonnet's technology.

To view the new DIT Station Rogue at the 2012 NAB Show, visit Sonnet's booth, SL8713, or RED Digital Cinema's booth, SL3324. You can also follow @DITStation on Twitter to find out where Martin Christien, CEO and founder, will be holding special presentations. More information on Sonnet and its products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leader in providing storage systems, media readers, and Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe expansion products for professional users of Macintosh(R), Windows(R), and UNIX(R) systems in the film, video, and broadcast industries. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable desktop and rackmount RAID storage solutions ranging from two- and four-drive portable units, to eight- and 16-drive desktop-attached storage with advanced RAID controllers, to 16-drive, 16-port, 8Gb Fibre Channel shared storage systems that are expandable to 384TB. Celebrating 25 years in business, Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative solutions that enhance the performance and connectivity of Macintosh, Windows, and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com. Echo and Fusion are trademarks of Sonnet Technologies, Inc.

About DIT Station Ltd

DIT Station Ltd designs and fabricates ultra-portable data management workstations for stills and motion digital based cameras. The company's product line utilizes the latest in high speed connectivity, storage, and expansion to create on set tools for digital image technicians working with all formats of camera. DIT Station prides itself on the design of their products, made 100% with the user in mind ... and it has a cup holder. More information is available at www.ditstation.com.

