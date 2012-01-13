HARMAN’s Studer Appoints Roger Heiniger as Product Manager

REGENSDORF, Switzerland– HARMAN’s Studer has appointed Roger Heiniger to the position of Product Manager. Heiniger’s primary responsibilities will include overseeing product development of Studer mixing systems and contributing to the company’s brand development programs. For the past six years, Heiniger has worked in Studer’s Regensdorf facility as Software Test Manager. Heiniger will report to Andrew Hills, who recently returned to Studer as Director of Product Management.

Heiniger has a great deal of broadcast experience, having worked for several years as an audio engineer at a Swiss broadcasting corporation in Zurich and having been the head of the radio production department before joining Studer six years ago.

“We are very excited that Roger has accepted this new role working with Andrew and I am convinced that he will be contributing a lot to our team in order to maintain Studer’s lead in the broadcast equipment field,” said Bruno Hochstrasser General Manager, Studer.

“I’m looking forward to this exciting new role and being part of creating great new products!” said Heiniger. “We have a great new team with very advanced technology ideas that I can’t wait to develop into new Studer products.”

