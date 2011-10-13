Triveni Digital GuideBuilder(R) Interfaces With BIM MediaStar Suite and Unifies Metadata Flow for Fixed and Mobile DTV

PRINCETON, N.J. -- Oct. 11, 2011 -- Triveni Digital today announced that users of the MediaStar Suite of program management tools from Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) can leverage Triveni Digital's GuideBuilder(R) metadata platform to support both fixed and ATSC Mobile DTV services. GuideBuilder's open standards approach is fully integrated with any current infrastructure and workflow, accepting schedule data and other inputs from the MediaStar Suite, and generating the metadata and signaling required for inclusion of program and schedule information within both fixed and mobile transmissions.

"GuideBuilder supports traditional broadcast transmission as well as new mobile services, all from a single platform and workflow," said Richard Chernock, CTO at Triveni Digital. "Broadcasters can easily leverage their existing GuideBuilder systems along with their MediaStar data services not only to extend their service offerings with mobile services, but also to enrich the mobile viewing experience with feature-rich listings and schedule information."

The GuideBuilder metadata platform provides mobile service support with electronic service guide (ESG) functionality, including signaling, announcements, and conditional access signaling at no additional cost. It is engineered in accordance with the ATSC Mobile DTV standard (A/153) to ensure up-to-date scheduling and tuning managed through the operator's existing workflow components. The transparent flow of data between the MediaStar Suite and GuideBuilder enables broadcasters to leverage their Program and System Information Protocol (PSIP) and ESG data simply and cost-effectively in both their fixed and mobile services, thereby boosting revenue opportunities and viewer engagement.

"The MediaStar Suite empowers broadcasters with an efficient set of tools for managing the intricacies of program scheduling," said Mick Rinehart, SVP of Products and Data Services at BIM. "Stations are able to update crucial PSIP and ESG data, while simultaneously publishing schedules live on the TitanTV program guides. As stations continue to hub their operations and add digital and mobile sub-channels, the ability to use the MediaStar Suite with the GuildBuilder system simplifies the station's workflow to assure consistency of program listings across all platforms."

For more than ten years, BIM's TitanTV guides have appeared on nearly 1,000 television station websites across all 210 DMAs. Seamless input of this same data into GuideBuilder, the most widely deployed PSIP metadata generator in the North American market, affords broadcasters a valuable solution for ATSC Fixed and ASTC Mobile DTV delivery.

About Broadcast Interactive Media Broadcast Interactive Media (BIM) is a leading provider of revenue, technical, and publisher solutions, and remains a trusted resource for hundreds of local broadcasters and media publishers worldwide. Core products are the MediaStar Suite; TitanTV Guide products; Data-Services; Web, mobile and video CMS; and the BIMLocal Ad Network. Customers include ABC, Belo Television Group, Capitol Broadcasting, CBS Television, Fisher Communications, Fox Television, Gannett Broadcasting, Hearst-Argyle, NBC-owned television stations, and Scripps-Howard. BIM is based in Madison, Wis., with offices in New York City, Los Angeles, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Austin, Texas.

About Triveni Digital Triveni Digital Inc., a subsidiary of LG Electronics, develops systems that enable television service providers and broadcasters to deploy enhanced programs and services to their viewers. Triveni Digital's products for program guide and metadata management, data broadcasting, and video quality assurance are renowned for their ease of use and innovative features. Working with leading industry partners, Triveni Digital employs an open and standards-compliant approach to the digital television market. More information is available at www.TriveniDigital.com.

