White Mark Ltd Announces New Corporate Structure

Acoustic and technical design company White Mark Ltd has reorganised its corporate structure to give its three directors – David Bell (Managing Director), Derek Buckingham (Architectural Director) and Alan Cundell (Technical Director) – an equal shareholding in the company.

The restructuring follows the retirement John Dunnill, who was one of the company’s founders.

Commenting on the new structure, Managing Director David Bell says: “John’s retirement allowed us to make the division of shares equitable between the remaining directors. Alan, Derek and I have very specific roles within the company, all of which are equally important to our success. We wanted the new structure to reflect this.”

White Mark has its headquarters in Suffolk and these have recently been expanded to cope with an upturn in business.

“We have just finished the design and project management of a new London headquarters for German broadcaster ARD, and we are now working on a number of large projects, including new studios for advertising agency JWT, a community music facility for Hertfordshire County Council, a major film, music and audio post production facility in Moscow and a new Dolby dubbing theatre for Factory Studios in London’s Soho,” David Bell adds. “We needed more space at our main office so we have built an extension, although we do try to work remotely and virtually whenever we can as this keeps overheads down for our clients.”

Established in 1997, White Mark Ltd specialises in production facilities for music recording and the film and television industries. Over the last decade it has designed and supervised the construction of over 170 audio production suites worldwide.

The company’s impressive client list encompasses some of the world’s most famous music recording facilities including Peter Gabriel’s Real World Studios in the UK, Hit Factory in New York (for which the company won a coveted TEC Award for Best Acoustic Design), Hit Factory/Criteria Recording Studios in Miami, Strongroom in London and private studios for producers and musicians such as William Orbit and Damon Albarn. More recently, White Mark has designed facilities such as Kore, Modern World and Blast that have defined a new benchmark in performance while reflecting the current conditions in the UK recording market.

Although music studios remain central to White Mark’s business, it is in the area of audio postproduction that the company has excelled – not just in terms of the number of studio built, but also in terms of their quality. To date, White Mark has worked for over 40 companies in Soho, including Grand Central, Hackenbacker, Envy, Scramble, Lipsync, Molinare, Ascent Media, Wave and Boom. www.whitemark.com

