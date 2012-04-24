Analog Way releases a series of demo and training videos

Analog Way, a leading designer and manufacturer of presentation switchers and image converters, is pleased to release a series of videos on its products. The first videos are available on Analog Way’s new website www.analogway.com and on AnalogWayTV, the company’s YouTube channel.

To help customers and prospects discover its wide range of products, Analog Way is releasing a set of videos. To meet the expectations of varied customers, different types of videos have been created.

On one hand, short videos of 2-3 minutes show a quick presentation of a given product and its main features and effects. Thanks to these videos, A/V professionals can get a quick overview of the product’s capabilities and determine their interest for specific applications.

On the other hand, training videos were created to simplify the setup of a product. Approximately 15 minutes long, these videos present the main steps a user should follow to easily configure the product of his choice.

Franck Facon, Marketing & Communications Director at Analog Way, states:

“We always pay great attention to the design of our mixers and switchers, with development of unprecedented functionalities and effects. To present these state-of-the-art features, a video is worth a thousand words. With these videos, we intend to provide better support to our customers by giving them the simple procedures to optimally utilize our solutions.”

The first demo (Eikos,…) and training (Di-VentiX II, Pulse…) videos can be viewed on Analog Way’s new website at www.analogway.com or on AnalogWayTV, which is Analog Way’s YouTube channel.

About Analog Way

Analog Way is a leading designer and manufacturer of presentation switchers and image converters with worldwide locations. The company designs a wide range of computer to video scan converters, scalers, soft- edge-blend processors, seamless switchers and up/down converters. The products provide the most advanced solutions in the Broadcast, AV, Rental & Staging, Church, Corporate and Industrial markets.

