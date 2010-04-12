Ross Video Announces Breakthrough openGear HD DA Prices Starting at $399

News Release

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States – April 12, 2010 – Ross Video today announced a breakthrough in the prices of all openGear high definition distribution amplifiers.

All high definition and 3G distribution amplifier prices have been reduced by an average of more than 50%. The top of the line 3G/HD/SD Reclocking DA is now only $499, half the current market price. These prices are effective immediately.

“We are excited to establish a new bench mark in DA price/performance.” said David Ross, CEO, Ross Video, “The cost of DAs can add up quickly in an HD facility. No matter what your current terminal equipment standard, you have to take a look at Ross for distribution. Ross has always been known for value and our prices for 3G/HD/SD are now at or below the level of standard definition from just a couple of years ago. This makes it much more affordable for our customers to accelerate the transition to HD and future-proof to 3G at no extra charge.”

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross Dashboard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

