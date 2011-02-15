Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Appoints James Hyman to the Position of Vice President, North America Broadcast Sales

MOUNT OLIVE, NJ, FEBRUARY 15, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, is pleased to announce that James Hyman has been appointed to the position of Vice President, North America Broadcast Sales and IMT Sales Support.

With over 10 years experience in the RF industry, Hyman assumes his new position after spending the past three years with IMT serving in a number of management roles, most recently as the leader of global Sales Support organization where he was responsible for applications engineering, sales administration and the implementation of new sales procedures.

In his new role, Hyman will be responsible for defining sales strategies within North America while ensuring that budget goals for sales volumes and profitability are reached and that the company's market share is increased. In addition, Hyman will be in charge of preparing business plans and developing business partnerships in order to allow IMT to maintain its leading position in the market. Hyman will also continue to lead the IMT global sales support organization.

“Over the past three years, James has played an integral part in the success of IMT's broadcast sales and his promotion to Vice President, North America Broadcast Sales is well earned and well deserved,” says Stephen Shpock, president, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “His leadership, deep understanding of how to build successful, long-term relationships with customers and proven in-depth experience in leading enterprise sales organizations is an asset to our company as we continue to strengthen our leading position in the broadcast market.”

Prior to his employment at IMT, Hyman also served as Client Operations Manager at Helinet Aviation Services in California and Technical Operations Manager for WNYW Fox 5 television in New York.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLCIntegrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and

license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.