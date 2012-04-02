Bridge Technologies Listed in Deloitte's FAST 500 for Third Successive Year

OSLO, Norway -- April 1, 2012 -- For the third successive year, Bridge Technologies has been listed as one of the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in 2012 in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East (EMEA) by Deloitte Touche Tomatsu (DTT).

"It has been an incredible period of progress for us, and there's no sign of it slowing down as our innovative technology continues to gain wider and deeper market appeal," said Simen Frostad, chairman, Bridge Technologies. "We've had the satisfaction of being a market leader for some time now, but what is even more exciting is that the scale and diversity of demand for products is expanding so fast."

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500(TM) EMEA is one of Europe's most objective rankings for the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, recognizing the 500 fastest-growing technology companies in all areas of technology, from Internet to biotechnology, and from medical and scientific to computers. Awards are based on the five-year average percentage growth for each technology company.

Recent market-leading innovations achieved by Bridge Technologies include the launch of the industry's first end-to-end monitoring system for the new terrestrial television standard DVB-T2 MI, and the most comprehensive system for monitoring and maintaining OTT (over-the-top) video services including analysis and monitoring at 10G speeds.

Based in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies develops advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital media industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE system is the first complete satellite-to-set-top-box monitoring solution for cable, satellite, and IPTV/OTT operators. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG-2, H.264/AVC, and DVB/ATSC - ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE series offers a complete end-to-end system for the continuous quality assurance of digital media networks. With many patented innovations that give broadcasters and telecommunications companies an unprecedented ability to anticipate technical problems and resolve them before service to the subscriber is affected, VideoBRIDGE is at the forefront of digital media measurement and monitoring technologies.

More information about this and any other Bridge Technologies product is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

