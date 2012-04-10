HARMAN's Studer Introduces Radically Lower-Priced Vista 1 Compact Console at NAB 2012

LAS VEGAS, Nevada - Spearheading an amazing lineup of no less than six new products from HARMAN's Studer at NAB is the Studer(r) Vista 1 Compact, a true Studer Vista console in a compact and low-cost configuration that will surprise many engineers. The new desk comes complete as a single chassis, with control surface, I/O connections and DSP all integral, considerably reducing weight and footprint.

The new desk is highly suited to both fixed and portable systems, such as newsrooms and game shows, while its compact size makes it a natural choice for OB and ENG vans, with a price under $80,000.

The Vista 1 is based largely on the Vista 5, so existing Vista users will be immediately familiar with all the functionality of the Vistonics(tm) user interface and Studer Vista control surface, plus features such as true broadcast monitoring, talkback, red light control, GPIO, N-x (Mix Minus) busses, snapshot automation and DAW control.

With an integral DSP engine of 96 channels, the Vista 1 can handle mono, stereo and 5.1 inputs with ease, and is provided with 32 mic/line inputs, 16 line outputs and eight stereo AES inputs and outputs on rear panel connections. Both 32-fader and 22-fader models are available.

I/O can be expanded using the standard Studer D21m card slot on the rear, to allow MADI, AES, AoIP, ADAT, TDIF, CobraNet, Dolby E/Digital, SDI connections etc. A MADI link can connect to any of the Studer Stagebox range for XLR connectivity as well as other formats.

New to the Vista family on the Vista 1 is an integral jingle player, played from audio files on a USB jingle stick (such as station ID or background FX), and triggered by a series of eight dedicated keys in the master section.

The Studer Vista 1 also features a redundant PSU for peace of mind, and RELINK integration with other Studer Vista and OnAir consoles means the Vista 1 can easily share signals across an entire console network.

Other new products from Studer at NAB include a new Vista Compact remote bay, Lexicon FX engine, RTW MT7 Metering Option for Vista consoles, EMBER broadcast/news automation control protocol and a Livewire AoIP card for the D21m system.

HARMAN (www.harman.com) designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of audio and infotainment solutions for the automotive, consumer and professional markets - supported by 15 leading brands, including AKG, Harman Kardon, Infinity, JBL, Lexicon and Mark Levinson. The Company is admired by audiophiles across multiple generations and supports leading professional entertainers and the venues where they perform. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and infotainment systems. HARMAN has a workforce of about 13,000 people across the Americas, Europe and Asia, and reported net sales of $4.2 billion for twelve months ending December 31, 2011.