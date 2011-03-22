DFT Digital Film Technology Unveils FLEXXITY Specialized Software Suite for Post Production Applications

DFT Digital Film Technology, provider of high-end film and digital post production solutions that preserve, manage, and deliver your pictures, will debut FLEXXITY at NAB 2011, SL11608.

The FLEXXITY software suite offers specialized software applications for dailies, archive & restoration, video playout and file mastering, as well as ingest, transfer and transcoding tasks.

FLEXXITY helps facilities maximize their value and delivery of their content. Each software application based on the FLEXXITY platform addresses a post production workflow including; film and digital dailies, archive and restoration, playout of content supporting a vast number of file and video formats, as well as ingest and transfer applications.

FLEXXITY software applications include:

FLEXXITY Archive – This application allows users to access archived image / audio files from disk storage as well as ingest material from film scanners. It helps perform quality control measures on archive material, image / audio synchronization, timeline editing, color correction, and image scaling. Processed files can be output in many file or video formats. This software app has built-in scratch and dirt removal, and retouching capabilities.

FLEXXITY Playout – This application converts DPX, Quicktime and raw digital cinematography camera clips and generates a master for playout as video, DPX, and encoded file formats. It performs image and audio synchronization, timeline editing, EDL on-line conforming, and optional image processing such as color correction, and image scaling. It handles DPX, R3D, ARRIRAW, and QuickTime clips natively. Stereoscopic 3D support includes stereo color matching and parallax adjustments.

FLEXXITY Dailies – The Dailies application provides a solution for on-set or post digital and film dailies. It provides native support for DPX, R3D, ARRIRAW, QuickTime and single frame file formats. It performs image and audio synchronization of dailies material, timeline editing, color correction, image scaling, and supports parallel workflows for higher throughput and efficiency. Stereoscopic 3D support includes stereo color matching and parallax processing.

FLEXXITY Playout and FLEXXITY Dailies applications also provide optional scratch / dirt removal, and retouching. Grain reduction, and image contouring is an option for all three modules.

Concurrent background rendering of file outputs while the creative work continues maximizes workflow efficiency of all the applications.

Additional applications and functionalities will be continuously added to FLEXXITY.

DFT will be at NAB 2011, SL11608.