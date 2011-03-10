Egripment at NAB 2011

Nederhorst den Berg, Holland, Feb 2011 - The NAB Show 2011 is the ultimate place for media and entertainment professionals to find everything necessary to bring their vision to life. Egripment will be there: April 11 – 14th in Las Vegas Convention Centre, Las Vegas, Nevada USA, stand C8312.

For many years Egripment has been one of the leading companies in the field of Camera Support Equipment for both the Film and Television Industry. At NAB 2011 we will show and demonstrate a variety of new innovations and developments for every ‘professional’ and ‘prosumer’ customer.

TDT Encoded System

A high quality Encoding Package that can create all kinds of Augmented Reality such as realistic backgrounds, virtual advertisements or virtually created figures that interact with a real person. Easy to integrate with the graphics software of leading manufacturers of virtual studio systems and graphics systems.

Focus Dolly Light + Aluminum Pack Track

Based on the proven concept of the classic Focus Dolly the new Focus Dolly Light is a complete, lightweight, ultra-portable dolly

for track use. For instance with our very durable, lightweight and strong anodized Aluminum Track.

ProTraveller System

A new jib / crane system for the Prosumer type cameras and budget. No mounting is impossible and the ProTraveller system is very easy to transport.

305 Remote Head

A compact and completely noddle Remote Head. The 305 is very fast and offers the smooth response and reliability that Egripment heads are known for.

Besides these new developments, our extensive range of cranes, dollies, remote heads and accessories provides an answer to every possible need.

So come by our stand (C8312) at NAB 2011 and see for yourself, or if you are not able to attend please contact us at sales@egripment.nl for additional information.

