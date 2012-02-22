Broadpeak OperatorCDN brings CDN management home

At the 2012 NAB Show, Broadpeak will demonstrate its latest content delivery and video network management solutions designed specifically for operators.

The company will highlight its new OperatorCDN solution at the show. The OperatorCDN's wholesale feature offers operators a way to control the quality of content and increase revenue by managing their own content delivery network (CDN) rather than working with a third-party CDN service provider.

In addition, Broadpeak will showcase its +screensCDN solution, a streaming system that delivers high-quality content to multiple screens. The company will also present a cross-terminal, cross-OS demonstration of "follow me" TV to showcase how efficiently on-demand, live and Web TV content can be delivered to multiple devices, while also enabling viewers to switch from one device to another and continue watching the same content.

See Broadpeak at the 2012 NAB Show booth SU3612.