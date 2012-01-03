Mosart Medialab at Hamburg Open 2012

BERGEN, Norway -- Jan. 3, 2012 -- Mosart Medialab will attend the Hamburg Open on Jan. 26 and will showcase the most recent version of its newscast automation system at the event.

Organised by Studio Hamburg Media Consult International, the Hamburg Open invites specialists from the fields of broadcasting and media technology to give overviews of new products and solutions, and provides a wide variety of lectures and presentations.

Mosart(R), the fastest-growing newscast automation system in Europe, has been selected by many of the leading names in broadcasting. Mosart version 3.0 includes a range of new features and functions that add to the capabilities of the most versatile and powerful system on the market, including a redesigned graphical user interface (GUI) with user-configurability. Story elements such as cameras, clips, and graphics can easily be assigned to buttons allowing easy and quick access. Buttons can also be assigned to a range of interface overviews, making the GUI a shot box for touch-screens and adaptable for a variety of TV productions. Story scripts from the newsroom computer system are shown directly in the Mosart GUI, and Mosart operators can store clips and graphical elements in a pool ready for execution on request.

Further information on Mosart Medialab and its products is available at www.mosart.no, or by phone at +47 55 90 80 70.

About Mosart Medialab

Mosart Medialab is a subsidiary of TV 2 Norway and one of the cluster of technology spin-offs originating from TV 2, including Vizrt, StormGeo, Vimond, and Wolftech. Mosart Medialab (www.mosart.no) develops and markets the Mosart(R) automation system for news, sports, weather, and live broadcasting applications. Conceived in 2002 at TV 2 by professional news directors, producers, and editors, Mosart meets the demands of live production by simplifying workflow and control, eliminating operational errors, and providing a highly flexible environment for ad hoc operation. High-level gallery control is combined with a sophisticated user interface, making it easy to override the schedule and improvise when breaking news demands instant response. Open-systems architecture ensures industry-leading compatibility with the widest range of third-party systems. Mosart is used for prime-time shows and 24/7 operations by major broadcasters. Mosart is Europe's market leader in studio automation. ARD, BBC, SKY, N24, TV2 Denmark, SVT, YLE, and NRK are a few of its customers.

